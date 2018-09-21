Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $512.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.73.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $480.10 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $247.51 and a twelve month high of $530.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 61,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total value of $401,213,632.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

