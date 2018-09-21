Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $109,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Republic Services news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 225,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $16,483,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,239.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 91,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $6,671,035.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,610,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,568 shares of company stock valued at $23,819,132. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

