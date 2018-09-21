Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $2,016.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00282093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00152628 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000210 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009505 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.95 or 0.06396282 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

