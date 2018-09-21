Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 121,265 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.97% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $27,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $279,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,452,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,544,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Goldin sold 7,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $381,266.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,772,991. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $58.56.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $132.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, First Analysis set a $69.00 price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

