Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Stepan (SCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $27,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,279,000 after buying an additional 176,940 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 2,400.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 75,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 72,021 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Stepan by 1,891.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Stepan by 167.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 77,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $300,696.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,137,526.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank Pacholec sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $44,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,774.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $585,944. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

SCL opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. Stepan has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. Stepan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.