Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.19 Million Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,378,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,633,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,912,000 after purchasing an additional 109,583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4,107.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 65,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,208,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,174,000 after purchasing an additional 336,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,681,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,880,000 after purchasing an additional 925,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNTA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

MNTA opened at $27.80 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 128.49%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Young Kwon sold 46,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $1,182,934.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,969.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $102,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,714 shares of company stock worth $2,662,706. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

