Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.79 Million Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.87% of CVR Energy worth $27,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CVR Energy by 500.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $505,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after buying an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVR Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after buying an additional 85,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $772,000.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.53. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.