Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.11.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $87.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $97.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In other news, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

