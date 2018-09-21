Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company continually benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Reinsurance Group niche position in the United States and Canadian reinsurance markets as well as the expansion of its international footprint and diversified earnings stream are key positives. Moreover, the company is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment. It expects its operating income per share to surge 58% and the operating ROE to rise between 10% and 12% in the intermediate term. However, exposure to foreign exchange volatility, the company’s unstable Australian business and the evolving capital requirements pose headwinds in the near term. Also, the company witnessed its 2018 estimates move south in the last 60 days.”

RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.11.

Shares of RGA opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director John J. Gauthier purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.19 per share, with a total value of $140,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,668,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 932,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,271,000 after buying an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

