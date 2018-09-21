Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BWX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:BWX) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.07% of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf alerts:

Shares of BMV:BWX opened at $27.68 on Friday. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf has a 52 week low of $544.00 and a 52 week high of $559.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:BWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.