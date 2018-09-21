Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $882,000 Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $14,725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,880,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,315,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $637,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,870,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,706,944 shares of company stock valued at $167,978,247 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $106.07 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $107.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

