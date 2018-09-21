Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.31 Million Position in ProAssurance Co. (PRA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,474 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.60. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $248.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.