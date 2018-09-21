Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.6% during the second quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $267.04 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $221.99 and a fifty-two week high of $267.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5385 per share. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

