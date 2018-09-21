Regulus Resources Inc (REG) Director Mark Wayne Buys 31,000 Shares

Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) Director Mark Wayne bought 31,000 shares of Regulus Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,040.00.
Regulus Resources stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. Regulus Resources Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$3.00.
Regulus Resources Company Profile
