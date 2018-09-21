Regulus Resources Inc (REG) Director Mark Wayne Buys 31,000 Shares

Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) Director Mark Wayne bought 31,000 shares of Regulus Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,040.00.

Regulus Resources stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. Regulus Resources Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$3.00.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Argentina, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project located to the north of the city of Cajamarca in the district of Hualgayoc in northern Peru.

