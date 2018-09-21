Red Hat (RHT) Price Target Lowered to $163.00 at Citigroup

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $167.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the open-source software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Hat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Hat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Hat currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.53.

NYSE:RHT traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $134.97. The stock had a trading volume of 62,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,779. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Red Hat has a 12-month low of $104.51 and a 12-month high of $177.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $822.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Red Hat will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the open-source software company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $6,339,928.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,518,605.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,758. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Red Hat by 64.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,162,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after acquiring an additional 850,715 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Red Hat by 88.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,515,991 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $226,655,000 after acquiring an additional 709,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Red Hat by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,419,442 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Red Hat by 393.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $183,925,000 after acquiring an additional 980,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Red Hat by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,428 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after acquiring an additional 153,670 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

