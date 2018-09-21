Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Telefonica (TEF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telefonica (BME: TEF) recently:

9/18/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €9.20 ($10.70) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €6.20 ($7.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/7/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/7/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €8.60 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €5.95 ($6.92) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €9.40 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €7.70 ($8.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €8.60 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €8.30 ($9.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €8.50 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Telefonica was given a new €7.60 ($8.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BME TEF opened at €8.20 ($9.53) on Friday. Telefonica SA has a 12-month low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a 12-month high of €10.63 ($12.36).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

