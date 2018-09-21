Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uniper (UN01)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Uniper (ETR: UN01):

9/18/2018 – Uniper was given a new €26.50 ($30.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/11/2018 – Uniper was given a new €25.50 ($29.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2018 – Uniper was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Uniper was given a new €26.20 ($30.47) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2018 – Uniper was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Uniper was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Uniper was given a new €26.50 ($30.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Uniper was given a new €24.10 ($28.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Uniper was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Uniper was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Uniper was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Uniper was given a new €24.10 ($28.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Uniper was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Uniper was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ETR:UN01 opened at €26.11 ($30.36) on Friday. Uniper SE has a 52 week low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 52 week high of €26.64 ($30.98).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

