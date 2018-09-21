RealPage (RP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $70.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

RP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on RealPage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RealPage to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RealPage has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 174.03 and a beta of 1.15.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. RealPage had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $216.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other RealPage news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,435,544.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 75,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $4,567,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,143,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,648,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

