RealPage Inc (RP) Major Shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. Sells 200,000 Shares

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $12,464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,850,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,461,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seren Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 132,606 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $8,175,159.90.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 187,866 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $11,587,574.88.

On Monday, August 27th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 112,786 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $6,851,749.50.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 296,980 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $18,130,629.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 476,962 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $27,058,054.26.

RP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. 2,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 1.15. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $216.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.14 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 0.69%. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RP. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RealPage to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in RealPage during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RealPage during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

