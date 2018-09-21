Real Estate Investors (RLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Shares of RLE opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Monday. Real Estate Investors has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 65.39 ($0.85).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

