Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,878 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Post worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 113.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price target on Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Vertical Group downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

