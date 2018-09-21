Raymond James & Associates Purchases 137,044 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137,044 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $11.57 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

