Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to post $723.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $787.28 million. Range Resources posted sales of $482.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

RRC opened at $17.82 on Friday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In other news, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $67,160.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares in the company, valued at $657,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $153,773.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 14.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 20.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

