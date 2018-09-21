Randall E. Woods Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) Stock

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) insider Randall E. Woods acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SPHS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,482. Sophiris Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.97, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). sell-side analysts anticipate that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sophiris Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Sophiris Bio in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sophiris Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sophiris Bio stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,092 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.27% of Sophiris Bio worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

