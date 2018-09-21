Ralph Struzziero Sells 9,000 Shares of Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Ralph Struzziero sold 9,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $346,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,174.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ralph Struzziero also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kforce alerts:

On Monday, September 17th, Ralph Struzziero sold 3,000 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $118,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Ralph Struzziero sold 1,500 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $64,425.00.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $37.55 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $970.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $358.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 29.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,027,000 after purchasing an additional 471,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 32.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 156,117 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 80.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 157,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Kforce to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kforce in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.