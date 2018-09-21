RADCOM (RDCM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RADCOM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.
NASDAQ RDCM opened at $13.33 on Monday. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.84 million, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of -0.19.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RADCOM by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in RADCOM by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.
