Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Stock Price Up 5%

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) rose 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 626,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 237,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

RARX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

The company has a market cap of $467.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,493,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 385,587 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 69,629.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 777,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 776,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 671,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 226,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,390,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

