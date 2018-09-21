Quinsam Capital Co. (QCA) Insider Sells C$29,290.00 in Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) insider Eric Szustak sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$29,290.00.

Shares of QCA traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.44. 26,050 shares of the stock were exchanged. Quinsam Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$1.19.

About Quinsam Capital

Quinsam Capital Corporation (Quinsam) is a Canada-based investment and merchant banking company. The Company is focused on the small-cap market, with early-stage investments in such areas as resources and technology. The Company’s merchant banking business encompasses a range of activities, including acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities and portfolio investments.

