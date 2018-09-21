Qorvo (QRVO) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $78.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $692.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.97 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,024.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $75,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,993. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Qorvo by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 80,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Qorvo by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of core technologies and radio frequency solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace or defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment supplies of RF solutions that perform various functions in the increasingly complex cellular radio front end section of smartphones and other cellular devices.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.