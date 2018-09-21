Qiagen NV (QGEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,998,011 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the August 15th total of 5,534,173 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 819,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 17.0% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 761,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 110,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 127.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 71,029 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at $6,147,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 113.7% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 744,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after buying an additional 396,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 66.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.07. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.89 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Qiagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

