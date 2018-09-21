QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,488,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 728,844 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of QEP Resources worth $251,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QEP Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,566,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,073 shares in the last quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QEP Resources by 42.3% during the first quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QEP Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,862,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in QEP Resources by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,794,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 590,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in QEP Resources by 31.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,057,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 492,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on QEP Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on QEP Resources from $9.75 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $15.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

NYSE QEP opened at $10.94 on Friday. QEP Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

