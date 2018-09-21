Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Increased by Capital One Financial

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concho Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CXO. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

NYSE CXO opened at $142.93 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $123.63 and a 1-year high of $163.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $166,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $202,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $204,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark B. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,818.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $559,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,376,320. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

