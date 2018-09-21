Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) Issued By DA Davidson

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

NPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.13. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.56 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 485.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 47,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1,085.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,906,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 2,661,392 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 148.3% during the first quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 1,226,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 732,852 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 22,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $203,834.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

