Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Easterly Acquisition Corp (EACQ)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Easterly Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EACQ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,364 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 5.32% of Easterly Acquisition worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EACQ. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Acquisition by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 271,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Acquisition by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 960,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 73,125 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Acquisition by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,315,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 573,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Acquisition by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,920,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 353,918 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EACQ opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Easterly Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Llc sold 500,000 shares of Easterly Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Acquisition Profile

Easterly Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with companies operating in the financial services industry. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EACQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.