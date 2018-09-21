PureCircle (PURE) Earns Reduce Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of PureCircle (LON:PURE) in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of PureCircle in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:PURE opened at GBX 357.50 ($4.66) on Tuesday. PureCircle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282.75 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 517 ($6.73).

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers specialty natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

