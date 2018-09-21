Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $30.88 Million Position in PVH Corp (PVH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.27% of PVH worth $30,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PVH by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PVH by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in PVH by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PVH by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PVH. ValuEngine cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PVH from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PVH from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.16.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.