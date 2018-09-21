Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $28.48 Million Stake in Ford Motor (F)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $28,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Ford Motor by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 405,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,857,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 361,715 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 128,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

F stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

