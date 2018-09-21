Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $26.86 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.28% of East West Bancorp worth $26,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 701,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,223,000 after acquiring an additional 81,482 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC opened at $63.40 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price target on East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.