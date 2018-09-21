Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 10,324 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 702,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Southern were worth $32,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 13.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 18.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 77,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 16.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $43.29 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $775,985.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $481,821. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

