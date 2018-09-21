PS Business Parks (PSB) and Duke Realty (DRE) Head to Head Review

PS Business Parks (NYSE: DRE) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PS Business Parks and Duke Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $402.18 million 8.80 $155.03 million $6.13 21.13 Duke Realty $780.93 million 13.14 $1.63 billion $1.24 23.16

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than PS Business Parks. PS Business Parks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Duke Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 54.22% 23.01% 10.66% Duke Realty 72.53% 7.87% 4.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PS Business Parks and Duke Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 1 2 0 0 1.67 Duke Realty 0 6 5 0 2.45

PS Business Parks presently has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.37%. Duke Realty has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.30%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Dividends

PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PS Business Parks pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PS Business Parks has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. PS Business Parks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duke Realty beats PS Business Parks on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of June 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

