Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $74.04 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $138,643.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $76,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

