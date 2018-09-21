Progressive Corp Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “$60.39” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.07.

PGR opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 4,577.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,306,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Progressive by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,676,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 174.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,518,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,598 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,081,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,554 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $77,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $452,280.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 455,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,017,517.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,088,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

