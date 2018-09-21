Progress Software Corp (PRGS) Holdings Raised by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 182.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Progress Software by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 125.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 51,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Progress Software by 397.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 72,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $42.41 on Friday. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Benchmark raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

