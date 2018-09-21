Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Receives $116.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Primerica to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.15. Primerica has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $128.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $467.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $361,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,287 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,460.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $130,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,356 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,459. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Primerica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 3.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 678,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,540,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $12,256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

