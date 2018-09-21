PRGX Global (PRGX) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.25% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for PRGX Global’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

The analysts wrote, “We now expect third quarter revenue of $45.1 million, up 6.2% from $42.5 million last year, but below our prior estimate of $46.1 million; adjusted EBITDA, which excludes one‐time items, foreign currency gains/losses on intercompany balances and stock‐based comp, of $5.7 million, down 10.3% YOY, and below our prior estimate of $6.3 million; and diluted earnings per share of $0.04, down 20.0% from $0.05 last year, and below our prior estimate of $0.07. The FactSet consensus, adjusted for our changes, now calls for revenue of $44.8 million (+5.4% YOY), adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million (‐10.3% YOY) and diluted earnings per share of $0.03 (‐40.0% YOY).””

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PRGX Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

PRGX stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. PRGX Global has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $209.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.74.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PRGX Global had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. equities analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 73,713 shares of company stock valued at $679,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 108.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 169,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 88,330 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at about $857,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 357.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 608.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services ? Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

