Premaitha Health (NIPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LON NIPT opened at GBX 13.80 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Premaitha Health has a 52-week low of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

About Premaitha Health

Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.

