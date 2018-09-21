PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $115.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.36 and a 52 week high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.71%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

