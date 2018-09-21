PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (UUP) Short Interest Update

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSEARCA:UUP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,599 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 1,151,496 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,586 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000.

NYSEARCA:UUP opened at $24.91 on Friday. PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

