Powercoin Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (PWR)

Powercoin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Powercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Powercoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Powercoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $714.00 worth of Powercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012279 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded up 121.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007683 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Powercoin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. Powercoin’s total supply is 9,929,752,950 coins. Powercoin’s official website is pwr-coin.com . Powercoin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powercoin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Powercoin Coin Trading

Powercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

