Porvair (PRV) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

PRV opened at GBX 471 ($6.14) on Tuesday. Porvair has a 52 week low of GBX 409.35 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.95).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th.

In related news, insider John Edward Nicholas purchased 5,000 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($30,741.17).

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in two segments, Metals Filtration and Microfiltration. The Metals Filtration segment designs and manufactures porous ceramic filters for the filtration of molten metals.

